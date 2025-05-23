Billy Joel Shares Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Cancels All Upcoming Shows

Billy Joel has canceled all of his upcoming concerts due to Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, he announced on Friday. The update comes three months after he collapsed onstage at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” the singer said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Thank you for understanding.”

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” his team added. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

The cancelations will impact 17 scheduled stadium shows across England and North America. Joel previously postponed his tour in March after falling onstage at his most recent concert in Uncasville, Connecticut, in February.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” he said at the time. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans.”

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery,” Joel’s initial statement noted. “Thank you for your understanding. All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows.”





