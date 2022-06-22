Billy Porter Signs First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Billy Porter has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions. The “Pose” actor will develop new content for FX through his new production company Incognegro with his producing partner D.J. Gugenheim.

“I’m so glad I’ve been blessed to live long enough to see this day. The day where my queerness was my liability, to now where it grounds my work in personal authenticity and power. This is where we change the conversation. This is where they have the guts to tell the stories that resonate on the deepest level,” Porter said in a statement. “Whether it’s about famous artists who you don’t fully understand or people from communities you don’t fully know or biting comedy you’ve thought about but never fully explored, this is such a wonderful home to tell the stories I’ve been talking about my whole life. The FX team is FEARLESS and I can’t wait to break new grounds together.”

Porter’s groundbreaking role in FX’s “Pose” made history in 2019, when he became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series. He also just won his second Tony Award for Best Musical as a producer on “A Strange Loop.”

Gugenheim recently finished producing Porter’s feature directorial debut “Anything’s Possible” for Orion/MGM.

In a statement of his own, Gugenheim said: “While ‘Pose’ was an incredible show that had a deep impact on strengthening my understanding of the importance of telling underrepresented stories and created a clear opening to approach Billy to direct ‘Anything’s Possible,’ it was working on set with Billy and watching him direct the cast and crew that left me with the most profound experience. I am thrilled to be working with such a visionary storyteller and to be starting this journey at such a forward thinking and brilliant TV studio as FX.”

Under the first-look deal, Porter and Gugenheim will be working closely with Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX.

“Billy Porter was an incredibly accomplished artist before joining FX’s ‘Pose’ to deliver the iconic, breakout, award-winning performance that helped define the series as one of the most memorable and groundbreaking in recent TV history,” Grad said in his own statement. “Billy has excelled as a writer, director and so much more – and we are excited to help him produce bold new stories that reflect his vision and unmatched style.”

Porter is represented by CAA, Bill Butler at Industry Entertainment, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan and Slate PR.