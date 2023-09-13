‘Bioshock’ Writer Michael Green Offers Promising Update on Netflix Adaptation: ‘Very Excited to Keep Going’ Once Strikes End

It’s been over a year since audiences last heard anything about the “Bioshock” film, based on the popular video game series that “blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told – all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal improvisation,” according to its official synopsis.

But that’s because, much like everything in Hollywood, it’s in a holding pattern until the dueling SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes are resolved. “We are, like everyone else in town, waiting for these strikes to resolve, hopefully in a way that honors the efforts of artists, in order to get back to it,” Green told TheWrap while promoting his latest film, “Haunting in Venice.” “When we left things, everyone on all sides, were all very excited to keep going and hoping we can get back to work as soon as possible.”

The film is set to be directed by Francis Lawrence of “I Am Legend” fame. As initially reported last August, “Netflix will produce the live-action film with the game’s publishers, 2K and Take-Two Interactive. Comprised of ‘BioShock,’ ‘BioShock 2’ and ‘BioShock Infinite,’ the franchise is situated within a number of different dystopian landscapes.”

But even once the strike ends things are still firmly in the development process of the movie. Green said, “What we were still working on was getting a draft in to greenlight.”

“Bioshock” has been a feature with a convoluted production history. An initial adaptation was announced in 2008 under Universal Pictures with Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) at the helm. He would leave the project a year later over budget issues and the film was scrapped.

Along with 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Roy Lee will produce for Vertigo Entertainment, while Francis Lawrence will produce for about:blank. Executive producers are Cameron MacConomy for about:blank and Strauss Zelnick for Take-Two Interactive.

Developed by Irrational Games, the “BioShock” franchise launched in 2007 and has since sold more than 39 million copies worldwide.

Green’s current film “Haunting in Venice” reteams him with director Kenneth Branagh – the pair have worked on three Agatha Christie adaptations – for another adventure with detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) trying to figure out whether a young girl’s death was murder or ghosts.

“Haunting in Venice” is out Sept. 15.