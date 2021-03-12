‘Bird Box’ Spinoff in the Works in Spain From ‘The Batman’ Producer

A Spanish-language spinoff of the wildly popular 2018 horror thriller “Bird Box” is in the works at Netflix.

“The Batman” producer Dylan Clark and “Hobbs & Shaw” producer Chris Morgan, both of whom produced the Sandra Bullock film, will return to produce this new “Bird Box” spinoff. Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls will also produce for Nostromo Pictures.

The new film is still untitled and is set within the “Bird Box” universe, though it is not a sequel or prequel film. Alex and David Pastor are directing the spinoff that hopes to begin production in Spain by the end of 2021.

Also Read: 'Bird Box' Star Sarah Paulson Is Apparently the One Person in America That Hasn't Watched 'Bird Box' (Video)

Susanne Bier directed Bullock in 2018’s “Bird Box,” which imagined a world in which unseen forces caused people to spontaneously commit suicide, leading all of society into a post-apocalyptic world. Bullock played a mother who blindfolds herself and her children in an attempt to reach safety. The film was watched by over 80 million people when it debuted on Netflix and became a pop culture phenomenon, ranking among the top films on Netflix according to rankings from last year.

Bier will also executive produce the new spinoff, as will Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

Alex and David Pastor are represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, Verve and attorneys Ryan LeVine and Karl Austen