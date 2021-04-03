‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Win Top Awards from Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

DO NOT POST UNTIL THE SHOW ENDS ON SATURDAY NIGHT

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Birds of Prey” each won two film awards at the 8th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which took place in a hybrid virtual gala on Saturday evening.

“Ma Rainey” won in the Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling categories, while “Birds of Prey” took awards in the Best Contemporary Make-Up and Best Contemporary Hair Styling categories. “Pinocchio” won the final MUAHS feature-film award, Best Special Make-Up Effects.

“Ma Rainey” and “Pinocchio” are also nominated for the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, but “Birds of Prey” is not. Since the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild relaunched its awards after a 10-year gap in 2013, every Oscar makeup winner has previously been a MUAHS winner, most frequently in the period/character make-up category (six times in seven years) and the special make-up effects category (four times). This year, “Ma Rainey” won the former of those awards, and “Pinocchio” the latter.

In the television series or limited series categories, the awards were spread out among five different programs: “Westworld,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Bridgerton.”

“Saturday Night Live” won two awards in the television special categories, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won two in the daytime television categories and “All That” won two in the childrens and teen TV categories.

Also at the ceremony, Eddie Murphy received the Distinguished Artisan Award and Matthew Mungle and Terry Baliel were given Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Anthony Anderson hosted the show.

The winners:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ,” Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Pinocchio,” Mark Coulier

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Westworld,” Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “The Queen’s Gambit,” Daniel Parker

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “The Mandalorian,” Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Schitt’s Creek,” Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Bridgerton,” Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Dancing with the Stars,” Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling: “Hamilton,” Frederick Waggoner

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, Josh Foster

Best Hair Styling: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up: “All That,” Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

Best Hair Styling: “All That,” Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up: Lady Gaga “911,” Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

Best Hair Styling: Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro,” Stacey Morris

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Hair Styling: “Hamilton (And Peggy Company),” Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik