Go Pro Today

Birol Ünel, Turkish Star of ‘Head-On,’ Dies at 59

“Rest In Peace, dear friend. Your light was shining bright,” director Fatih Akin says

| September 4, 2020 @ 9:14 AM
Birol Ünel

Getty Images

Birol Ünel, a Turkish and German actor best known for his role in Fatih Akin’s “Head-On” and who also appeared in the film “Enemy of the State,” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Turkish media reported his death on Friday, and the director Akin, with whom Ünel worked with on three of his films including “Head-On,” “In July” and “Soul Kitchen,” announced his passing.

“Rest In Peace, dear friend. Your light was shining bright,” Akin said on Instagram.

Also Read: Tom Seaver, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dies at 75 of COVID-19

The Turkish publication Bianet reports that Ünel was hospitalized in Berlin on his birthday on August 18 and had suffered from cancer for some time.

Ünel was born in Turkey but moved to Germany at a young age and studied theater at Hanover Conservatory, landing his first part in 1985 on a TV movie and then his first film role in 1988’s “The Passenger.” His breakout role came as an alcoholic and addict named Cahit in Akin’s 2004 drama “Head-On,” which would go on to win the Golden Bear prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

His recent films included “Transylvania,” “Seven Heroes” and “Falling” (2016), and he also appeared in several Turkish and German theater productions later in his career, including a production of “Caligula” in 1992.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Notables Deaths 2020
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • robert trump Getty
  • Chadwick Boseman
1 of 83

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content