BJ Novak Comedy ‘Young People’ in the Works at HBO Max

HBO Max is developing a multi-camera comedy series from B.J. Novak, TheWrap has confirmed.

The project, titled “Young People,” centers on six 20-somethings from very different backgrounds and perspectives who find themselves sharing an apartment in Brooklyn. The streaming service, which launches May 27, has given the project a multi-script commitment.

Warner Bros. Television is producing.

Earlier this month, Novak also received a series order for his untitled anthology series at FX. That project, which sees Novak pulling double-duty as writer and director, is described as “an anthological television series that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”

Two episodes were filmed before FX picked up the series, with Lucas Hedges, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Boyd Holbrook, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace and Ed Asner among the cast.

