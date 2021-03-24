‘Black Adam': Pierce Brosnan to Play Dr Fate in Dwayne Johnson Superhero Movie

Pierce Brosnan will play Dr. Fate in New Line/DC’s highly anticipated “Black Adam” film starring Dwayne Johnson, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Dr. Fate, a.k.a. Kent Nelson, was the final piece of casting left to round out the Justice Society of America, and when he dons the Helmet of Fate, it will be for his first ever superhero role. It was previously announced that Aldis Hodge has been cast as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Sarah Shahi has also been cast as Adrianna Tomaz and Marwan Kenzari is in talks to play the villain.

The first look at how the Justice Society will appear onscreen came on last summer during Warner Bros.’ virtual Comic-Con alternative, DC FanDome, courtesy of two “Black Adam” teasers introduced by Johnson. The clips, which were motion-comics created entirely using concept art, explained that Black Adam was once a member of an advanced ancient civilization chosen by the Council of Wizards — the same group whose last surviving member gave Billy Batson his powers in 2019’s “Shazam!” — to liberate his people from slavery.

However, Black Adam’s brand of Justice was too cruel and vindictive and in response, the Council imprisoned him, seemingly for all eternity. But 5,000 years later, he escapes and sets out to continue what he started. This time, superheroes have emerged, and four of them — Cyclone, Atom Smasher, Dr. Fate and Hawkman — unite as the Justice Society to challenge Black Adam. See how Cyclone looked in that concept art, and read more about the teasers here.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” is on board to direct. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the screenplay, while Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft. Due to COVID-19, it is currently unknown when “Black Adam” is expected to go before cameras, but the studio is eyeing a second-quarter 2021 production start.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. is producing with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Collet-Serra, Flynn, Garcia and Garcia recently collaborated on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which is set for release on July 30, 2021. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. and will also serve as executive producer.

Plot details about “Black Adam” — the second New Line DC film following 2019’s critical and cult hit “SHAZAM!” — are still under wraps.

Black Adam was created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck in 1945 as the one-time opponent of Shazam (Captain Marvel) during the character’s Fawcett comics era. Following DC Comics’ acquisition and revival of “Shazam” in 1973, Black Adam emerged as one of the DC universe’s most popular antiheroes and is now considered one of Shazam’s core arch enemies.

Brosnan was most recently seen in Netflix’s “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and will soon be seen in the cinematic musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” releasing this July.

Brosnan is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and Viewpoint.