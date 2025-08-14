Black Bear Taps David Spitz as Head of US Theatrical Distribution

David Spitz has been tapped to serve as Head of US Theatrical Distribution for independent studio Black Bear, the company announced on Thursday.

The former Lionsgate distribution head will oversee theatrical for the new expansion of Black Bear’s distribution infrastructure, which builds on the leadership of its established theatrical businesses in the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Spitz will manage the theatrical release of up to 12 films per year, curating a slate that blends critically acclaimed, filmmaker-driven fare with broadly resonant action and genre titles. He will report to the US theatrical distribution division’s president Benjamin Kramer, who made today’s announcement.

“David is one of the most respected and accomplished distribution executives in the theatrical business,” Kramer said in a statement. “He has a fantastic track record of shepherding the work of outstanding filmmakers and delivering commercial hits to wide audiences. His deep relationships with exhibitors, and proven instincts for release strategies, make him an ideal addition to our growing team. We at Black Bear are deeply excited to work alongside him in delivering transportive theatrical experiences to audiences.”

“I’m thrilled to join Black Bear at this exciting moment, as they enter an ambitious new chapter,” Spitz added. “I look forward to working with Ben, as well as the great distribution teams across Black Bear’s other territories, to create theatrical events that drive audiences to theaters and connect with viewers across the country.”

A longstanding leader in the theatrical distribution industry, Spitz joins Black Bear from Lionsgate, where he served for 18 years as President of Distribution, having initially joined the company in 2003. Throughout his career, he has overseen theatrical distribution strategy for films earning over $10 billion in domestic box office, representing a diverse range of critical and commercial hits.

Among his titles have been Academy Award winners including “Crash,” “La La Land,” and “Precious;” franchises including “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick,” “Now You See Me,” “Saw,” and “The Expendables;” and other influential hits, such as “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Big Sick,” “Wonder,” “Knives Out,” “Buena Vista Social Club,” and “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

At Lionsgate, Spitz also released films targeted to underserved audiences, including the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in domestic box office history, “Instructions Not Included,” as well as Code Black’s “All Eyez on Me,” Kevin Hart’s “Let Me Explain,” and 19 Tyler Perry films.

Prior to Lionsgate, Spitz was with Artisan Films and its predecessor LIVE Entertainment. Earlier, he handled film sales for MGM Distribution and acquisitions for Mann Theaters.