How can a horse save a life? That’s the drama that Disney+ will explore in its update on the classic “Black Beauty” story, which casts Mackenzie Foy alongside Kate Winslet as the voice of the horse Black Beauty.

Ashley Avis wrote and directed the new take on Anna Sewell’s timeless story that has been adapted for the screen on numerous occasions. This new one finds Black Beauty as a wild horse born free in the American West, only to be rounded up and taken away. She soon forms a tight-knit bond with a spirited teenage girl named Jo, and we see how Jo will do anything to keep them together.

“You’ve gotten closer to that filly in days than I have in weeks. They say a horse picks you,” Jo’s uncle played by Iain Glen says in the trailer. “If I fought for every horse I ever loved, I’d have a hundred of them.”

“I don’t want a hundred horses,” Foy replies. “I just want one.”

Also starring in “Black Beauty” are Glen, Claire Forlani and Calam Lynch. JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer from Constantin Film are producers, and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) is the South African producer. “Black Beauty” is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.

“Black Beauty” will debut on Disney+ on November 27. Watch the new trailer here and above.