‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Turns the Camera on Himself in Netflix’s ‘#BlackAF’ Trailer (Video)

Semi-autobiographical comedy premieres April 17

| March 26, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 7:53 AM

Netflix released the trailer on Thursday for Kenya Barris’ new semi-autobiographical comedy series, “#blackAF.”

Set to premiere April 17, the series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself, with “Parks and Recreation” alum Rashida Jones as his wife, Joya.

Loosely inspired by the “black-ish” creator’s own approach to parenting, the series “uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.”

Also Read: '#BlackExcellence': Netflix Rounds Out Cast of Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones-Led Series

Barris and Jones serve as executive producers on the single-cam alongside “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” alum Hale Rothstein.

Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton (“Extant”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Claiborne (“Reverie”), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (“Justine,” “The Resident”) and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Watch the video above.

