‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Turns the Camera on Himself in Netflix’s ‘#BlackAF’ Trailer (Video)
Semi-autobiographical comedy premieres April 17
Reid Nakamura | March 26, 2020 @ 7:00 AM
Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 7:53 AM
Netflix released the trailer on Thursday for Kenya Barris’ new semi-autobiographical comedy series, “#blackAF.”
Set to premiere April 17, the series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself, with “Parks and Recreation” alum Rashida Jones as his wife, Joya.
Loosely inspired by the “black-ish” creator’s own approach to parenting, the series “uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.”
Barris and Jones serve as executive producers on the single-cam alongside “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” alum Hale Rothstein.
Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton (“Extant”), Iman Benson (“Suits”), Scarlet Spencer (“Bright”), Justin Claiborne (“Reverie”), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (“Justine,” “The Resident”) and Richard Gardenhire Jr.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 79
Here’s when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.