Miles Brown’s Jack and Marsai Martin’s Diane make a campus visit to big sister Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, in the March 3 episode of “grown-ish.”

They want her to show her what college is “really” like.

“Can you cut the ‘I go to class every day crap’ and show me something real?” Diane demands in an exclusive, first-look clip from Freem. “I mean, I’d settle for just one alcohol poisoning.”

The synopsis for the “Can’t Let You Go” episode: “Jack and Diane come to visit their sister Zoey on campus for a school project. “

Meanwhile, Zoey and Luca (Luka Sabbat) try to figure out their romantic and working relationship. Tensions rise between Kiela (Daniella Perkins) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) when she finds out that he left her panel to see Jazz (Chloe Bailey).”

“Grown-ish” airs on on Freeform at 10 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. CT. It’s also available on Hulu.