‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in the Works at ABC
“Old-ish” would become the third spinoff of the Kenya Barris comedy
Reid Nakamura | September 8, 2020 @ 4:30 PM
Last Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 4:41 PM
ABC
ABC is in development on another “Black-ish” spinoff, TheWrap has confirmed.
Titled “Old-ish,” the new series would center around the characters played by Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in the Kenya Barris comedy.
Per ABC, the spinoff “follows Dre Johnson’s parents, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) and Earl (Laurence Fishburne), as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhoodof Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.”
The project is in the works at ABC Signature, with Barris serving as writer and executive producer on the project. Fishburne will executive produce alongside Helen Sugland of his Cinema Gypsy banner, E. Brian Dobbins of Artists First and Anthony Anderson. Lewis will serve as a producer on the series.
Should the project move forward to series, it will become the fourth entry in the “Black-ish” franchise, following the flagship series, which is set to enter its seventh season this fall; Freeform’s “Grown-ish” starring Yara Shahidi, which has been picked up for a fourth season; and prequel series “Mixed-ish,” which is entering season 2 at ABC.
