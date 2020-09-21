‘Black Narcissus’ Limited Series Gets Premiere Date, Trailer at FX

FX released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series “Black Narcissus” on Monday, setting a November premiere date for the adaptation of Rumer Godden’s bestselling novel.

The three-part limited series, which marks one of the final performances by “Game of Thrones” star Diana Rigg, is set to premiere in its entirety on Monday, Nov. 23 on FX.

Based on the 1939 novel of the same name, the series takes place within a clifftop palace in the Himalayas once known as the “House of Women.” Gemma Arterton stars as Sister Clodagh, the head of a group of young nuns who attempt to establish a mission there. Read the full series description below.

During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.

In addition to Arterton and Rigg, the series also stars Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, Jim Broadbent, Rosie Cavaliero, Karen Bryson, Patsy Ferran, Nila Aalia, Kulvinder Ghir, Chaneil Kular, Dipika Kunwar, Gina McKee, Soumil Malla and Gianni Gonsalves.

DNA TV produces in association with FX Productions for BBC One and the FX Networks. Amanda Coe is writer on the series, and Charlotte Bruus Christensen is the director. Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV executive produce alongside Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC.