‘Black Panther 2’ Title Revealed

The title for “Black Panther 2” was revealed by Marvel Studios Monday in a clip celebrating the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but specifically looking forward to the Phase 4 titles.
The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel to the film starring the late Chadwick Boseman, which is set to be released July 8, 2022, is titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Also revealed in the video was a first look at the Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan led MCU movie, “Eternals,” and the title and release date for the sequel to Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which is called “The Marvels” and will bow Nov. 11, 2022.
Readers can see the full list of Phase 4 MCU titles and release dates that are revealed in the video (which you can view above) via the list below.
Black Widow
July 9, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
September 3, 2021
Eternals
November 5, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home
December 17, 2021
Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness
March 25, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
May 6, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
July 8, 2022
The Marvels
November 11, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
February 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
May 5, 2023
Fantastic 4
Undated
More to come…