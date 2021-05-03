‘Black Panther 2’ Title Revealed

The title for “Black Panther 2” was revealed by Marvel Studios Monday in a clip celebrating the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but specifically looking forward to the Phase 4 titles.

The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel to the film starring the late Chadwick Boseman, which is set to be released July 8, 2022, is titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Also revealed in the video was a first look at the Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan led MCU movie, “Eternals,” and the title and release date for the sequel to Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which is called “The Marvels” and will bow Nov. 11, 2022.

Readers can see the full list of Phase 4 MCU titles and release dates that are revealed in the video (which you can view above) via the list below.

Black Widow

July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

September 3, 2021

Eternals

November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home

December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

July 8, 2022

The Marvels

November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

May 5, 2023

Fantastic 4

Undated

More to come…