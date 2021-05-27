‘Black Panther’ Spinoff TV Series Starring Danai Gurira in Works on Disney+

Danai Gurira isn’t hanging up her vibranium staff any time soon, as the actress will reprise the role of Okoye not only in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but also in a Disney+ series focused on the character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported that the show is in development, the Okoye-focused Disney+ series will be an origin story of some kind. No further details are known; representatives for Disney and Marvel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Gurira first portrayed Okoye, the general in charge of Wakanda’s elite Dora Milaje special forces, in 2018’s “Black Panther,” where the character was instrumental in helping T’challa win back the throne from Killmonger. She then appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and again in “Avengers: Endgame” but hasn’t been seen since.

However Marvel hasn’t let Wakanda slip out of focus. The character Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje who debuted in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” showed up for a significant portion of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the 6-episode Disney+ series that concluded in April.