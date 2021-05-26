Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Adds ‘Hacks’ Star Christopher McDonald to Disney+ Series

Christopher McDonald (“Big Daddy”) is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The “Hacks” and “Happy Gilmore” star joins the upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” an individual with knowledge of the project confirmed.

Details surrounding McDonald’s role are unknown but Deadline, which first reported the story, said it will be a completely new character intended to crossover to the larger MCU. McDonald joins a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, once again playing Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively. Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.LD. and Talos, one of a race of shape-shifting creatures at war with the alien Kree empire, first teamed up in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”

“Secret Invasion” also stars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott. The show will be loosely based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover event of the same name, in which it was revealed that several figures in the Marvel universe had been kidnapped and replaced by Skrull agents. That storyline was written by Brian Michael Bendis.

For now, you can catch McDonald on the critically acclaimed HBOMax show “Hacks” and in the indie flick “Walking With Herb.”