‘Black Rabbit’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Series?

The cast of Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” is overflowing with familiar faces.

Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the series follows the hustler owner of an up-and-coming New York City restaurant whose life is thrown into complete disarray when his estranged brother comes back to town and brings a whole host of problems with him. The crime drama is headlined by two famous stars, but many of its supporting characters are played by actors you will also recognize.

Here is what you need to know about the stars of “Black Rabbit,” who they play in the Netflix series and the shows and movies you might have seen them in before.

Jude Law as Jake Friedkin in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Jude Law as Jake Friedkin Jude Law leads “Black Rabbit” as Jake Friedkin, the struggling owner of the show’s eponymous restaurant. A two-time Oscar nominee, viewers will likely recognize Law for his performances as Dickie Greenleaf in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” films. More recently, he played Jod Na Nawood, the unscrupulous former Jedi at the center of the Disney+ “Star Wars” series, “Skeleton Crew.”

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedkin in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Jason Batman as Vince Friedkin Jason Bateman co-stars in “Black Rabbit” as Vince Friedkin, Jake’s outcast brother, who reenters his family’s life only to bring some of his old problems with him. TV viewers will no doubt know Bateman best for his star-making turn as Michael Bluth in “Arrested Development.” He followed that performance up years later with his turn as money launderer Marty Byrde in the Netflix original “Ozark.” On the big screen, he’s given memorable performances in films like “Game Night,” “Carry-On” and “Air.”

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso Troy Kotsur brings a commanding presence to “Black Rabbit” as Joe Mancuso, a mobster with a mean streak and a terrifying capacity for violence. An Oscar-winning actor, Kotsur is best known for his acclaimed performance as Frank Rossi in the 2022 Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Forrest Weber as Junior Mancuso in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Forrest Weber as Junior Mancuso Forrest Weber stars opposite Kotsur in “Black Rabbit” as Junior Mancuso, the arrogant, reckless aspiring gangster son of Kotsur’s Joe. While he has had past guest roles in shows like “The Blacklist,” “Castle Rock” and “Law & Order,” his role in “Black Rabbit” is the most high-profile of Weber’s career to date.

Chris Coy as Babbit in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Chris Coy as Babbit No gangster is complete without a henchman by his side. In the case of Forrest Weber’s Junior, that role is filled by Babbit, a sleazy enforcer who is not afraid to cross moral or physical lines to get what he wants. He is played in “Black Rabbit” by character actor Chris Coy, who is best known for his past recurring turns as Martin in “The Walking Dead,” Wiley Dolliver in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and Paul Hendrickson in HBO’s “The Deuce.”

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù also stars in “Black Rabbit” as Wes, the famous rapper best friend of Jude Law’s Jake. Dìrísù is best known for previously playing Elliot Carter in “Gangs of London” and Sean Donovan, a security specialist who is willing to put his life on the line to expose the truth, in “Slow Horses” Season 3.

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle Cleopatra Coleman has a prominent supporting role in “Black Rabbit” as Estelle, the interior designer girlfriend of Dìrísù’s Wes, with whom Law’s Jake shares a personal connection. Coleman is best known for playing V. Stiviano in FX’s Los Angeles Clippers limited series “Clipped” and Grace Pell in the Hulu original “Dopesick.”

Amaka Okafor as Roxie in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Amaka Okafor as Roxie Amaka Okafor plays Roxie, the talented chef of Jake’s prized New York City restaurant, in “Black Rabbit.” Outside of her work in the new Netflix series, Okafor is best known for playing D.I. Deborah Barnes in “The Responder” and Shahara Hasan in “Bodies.”

Odessa Young as Gen in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Odessa Young as Gen Odessa Young has a small but pivotal role in “Black Rabbit” as Gen, the frustrated, tattoo-artist adult daughter of Bateman’s Vince. Her role in the Netflix series caps off what have been a busy past few years for Young. She previously played Martha Ratliff in “The Staircase,” Frannie Goldsmith in “The Stand,” Rose Nesmer in 2020’s “Shirley” and Amy Mulvaney in this year’s “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.” She is next set to appear opposite Jeremy Allen White in this fall’s “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

Abbey Lee as Anna in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Abbey Lee as Anna Abbey Lee portrays Anna, a traumatized waitress at Jake’s restaurant, in “Black Rabbit.” Viewers will recognize Lee for her past turns as The Dag in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” Sarah in 2016’s “The Neon Demon” and Christina Braithwhite in HBO’s short-lived sci-fi horror series “Lovecraft Country.”

Robin de Jesús as Tony in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Robin de Jesús as Tony Robin de Jesús stars in “Black Rabbit” as Tony, the lovable sous-chef to Amaka Okafor’s Roxie. In addition to his role in “Black Rabbit,” de Jesús is best known for portraying Michael, the best friend of Andrew Garfield’s Jonathan Larson, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Oscar-nominated 2021 musical “tick, tick… BOOM!”

“Black Rabbit” star Gus Birney (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images) Gus Birney as Mel Whitney Rounding out the staff of the series’ titular restaurant, Gus Birney plays Mel, a kind-hearted waitress, in “Black Rabbit.” While the Netflix series is one of the biggest projects of her career to date, Birney previously played Gaynor Phelps in Starz’s “Shining Vale” and Jane Humphreys in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson.”

Morgan Spector as Campbell in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Morgan Spector as Campbell Morgan Spector stars in “Black Rabbit” as Campbell, the fixer for a powerful, rich artist who is willing to do whatever it takes to make his client happy. A TV veteran, Spector is best known for playing George Russell in HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” He also gave one of the best performances of his career as Herman Levin in the oft-forgotten HBO limited series adaptation of Philip Roth’s “The Plot Against America.”

Dagmara Domińczyk as Val in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Dagmara Domińczyk as Val Dagmara Domińczyk has a limited role in “Black Rabbit” as Val, the ex-wife of Jude Law’s Jake. Viewers will remember Domińczyk from her recurring turn as Karolina Novotney in HBO’s “Succession” and for playing Erika Jensen in “We Own This City.”