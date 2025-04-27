9 Black Vampires in Film and TV to Sink Your Teeth Into After Watching ‘Sinners’ | Photos

Ryan Coogler’s hit action-horror film “Sinners” has hit the box office, giving moviegoers an exciting, thought-provoking and terrifying watch. But it’s also added Stack (Michael B. Jordan) as the newest member of the Black vampire coven.

Don’t we just love a good blood-sucking, garlic-adverse, cloak-wearing monster? These vampires, not quite dead yet not really alive, tend to always get our hearts pumping when they appear on screen. From the O.G. Black vampire “Blacula” to melanated vampires slashing through TV screens, like Tara Thornton in “True Blood,” we are here to lay out all the bloody good Black vampires you can sink your teeth into after watching “Sinners.”

Check out our list below!

William Marshall as Prince Mamuwalde in “Blacula” (American International Pictures (AIP))

William Marshall played anti-hero Prince Mamuwalde in the first installment of Joan Torres and Raymond Koenig’s blaxploitation horror film “Blacula.” In the film, Marshall plays an African prince named Prince Mamuwalde who visits Transylvania and is turned into a vampire by Count Dracula. After being confined to a coffin for centuries, he rises up in 1970s Los Angeles. While preying upon the living, a woman who resembles his wife catches his eye. But what he does not know is Dr. Gordon Thomas (Thalmus Rasulala) and police officer Lt. Peters (Gordon Pinsent) have caught on to his heinous acts.

Where to watch: Tubi, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Pluto TV, YouTube, YouTube TV, Google Play Movies

Grace Jones as Katrina in “Vamp” (New World Pictures)

The ageless singer and model does not have a lot of screen time in this lesser-known ’80s horror comedy, but her impact is unforgettable. Sporting a fire-engine red wig, white face makeup and bold body paint by artist Keith Haring, she’s mesmerizing as Katrina, the star attraction at an underground strip joint.

Where to watch: Stream on Shudder, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Plex, Pluto, Philo or AMC+

Aaliyah as Akasha in “Queen of the Damned” (Warner Bros.)

In Michael Rymer’s horror-fantasy film “Queen of the Damned,” late singer Aaliyah stars as Akasha, a powerful vampire queen also known in the film as Queen of the Damned. The movie follows the story of a legendary vampire named Lestat (Stuart Townsend) who has reinvented himself as rock musician. When his music awakens Akasha, she becomes determined to make him her king. However, sitting on the wayside is a woman who’s fascination with the darkness and interest in Lestat, could cause some tension.

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies

Wesley Snipes as Blade in “Blade” (New Line Cinema)

Long before there was an MCU, Wesley Snipes was tearing up the screen as badass Blade, the half-human “daywalker” who hunts vampires. (His origin story: He was born to a woman who had just been attacked by a bloodsucker.) His entrance in the first film is epic: At an underground “blood rave,” the armored warrior stands quietly with his sword as bloodied vamps whisper and back away in fear. He delights in slicing up his enemies with a variety of weapons, but also cares (just) enough to save a human victim (N’Bushe Wright) from becoming one of the living dead. Two sequels followed, including one directed by Guillermo del Toro, but the first one offers the most satisfying comic-book action.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+ or Fandango

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in “Interview With a Vampire” (AMC)

In the TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview With a Vampire,” Jacob Anderson stars as Louis de Pointe du Lac, who was played by Brad Pitt in the film version of the story. In this universe, Jacob’s Louis is a Black man living in New Orleans who is turned into a vampire by Lestat (Sam Reid). In the series, Louis shares his story with a renowned journalist named Daniel Molloy. The events of his afterlife involve his adventures with Lestat and their blended family. But over time, Daniel learns the underlying truths within his interview.

Where to watch: Netflix, AMC+, YouTube Primetime subscription, Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fandango at Home

Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett as Maximillian and Det. Rita Veder in “Vampire in Brooklyn” (Paramount Pictures)

In Wes Craven’s vampire comedy-horror, Eddie Murphy plays the main antagonist Maximillian. The story, which was written by Murphy and his brothers and Vernon Lynch, is centered on a detective named Rita Veder who is in the middle of overcoming the death of her mother. When she’s assigned to a wild serial murder case, she comes across a suave and debonair man named Maximillian — he’s set his eyes on her romantically. All of sudden, Rita begins having odd hallucinations. After gaining some insight from an occultist, she learns that the strange events could be the work of a vampire.

Where to watch: Pluto TV, YouTube, Fubo TV, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Paramount+, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home

Sterling K. Brown as vamped-out Gordon in “Supernatural” (CREDIT: The CW)

Before Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for playing Randall Pearson on “This Is Us,” the actor played a rival hunter whose methods often alarmed Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Gordon’s worst nightmare came true when was turned into a vampire himself. He despised himself for what he’d become, but also quickly embraced his terrifying new powers.

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

Rutina Wesley as Tara on “True Blood” (CREDIT: HBO)

Tara Thornton was Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin)’s best friend and a fellow employee at Merlotte’s Bar and Grill. The jaded bartender — one of the rare humans on the show — had her own bad history with vampires after Franklin (James Frain), who was obsessed with her, forced her to be his girlfriend. It wasn’t until Season 5 that she was turned as a last-ditch to save her life after she was shot. Fangtasia co-owner Pam (Kristin Bauer van Straten) reluctantly agreed to do the honors and she and Tara eventually became a couple.

Where to watch: Stream on Max or Hulu

K. Todd Freeman as Mr. Trick on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (CREDIT: The WB)

Mr. Trick, one of the most dapper vampires to ever hit Sunnydale, was a colleague-in-evil with ancient vamp Kakistos (Jeremy Roberts) and the town’s cheerful but power-hungry mayor Richard Wilkins (Harry Groener). He had no loyalty to anyone but himself, happy to sacrifice others to save his own skin. He also memorably organized “SlayerFest98,” assembling a legion of supernatural assassins to take out Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Faith (Eliza Dushku).

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu, Disney+ or Tubi