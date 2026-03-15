Ryan Coogler’s fifth feature film, “Sinners,” which features Michael B. Jordan playing a dual role as twins, has earned a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations. And it’s back for another run in theaters, so keep on reading for details on how to watch at the movies or at home.

Shot using 65mm film, Coogler tells the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan), who return to their hometown in the 1930s an effort to start a new life. However, though they attempt to leave their dark pasts behind them, they learn more insidious spirits await them in the Jim Crow south of Mississippi.

Here’s all your viewing details below.

Where is “Sinners” streaming?

“Sinners” is streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video. You can also watch it on Hulu with HBO Max, and there is a bundle option for Disney+ subscribers who’d like to watch.

Is “Sinners” still in theaters?

Yes, “Sinners” is back in theaters once again but in select theaters. Check out the links below for tickets.

When did “Sinners” come out?

“Sinners” hit theaters for the first time on April 18, 2025.

What is “Sinners” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of the film: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Who is in the “Sinners” cast?

The “Sinners” cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’ Connell and more.

Can you rent or buy “Sinners”?

You sure can. Here are some of the options below.

To rent “Sinners”: Plex, Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango at Home

To buy “Sinners”: Prime Video, Apple TV, Google play, YouTube, Fandango at Home

Is “Sinners” scary?

While Ryan Coogler has proven himself with dramas (“Fruitvale Station”), sports movies (“Creed”) and blockbusters (“Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever”), “Sinners” is the filmmaker’s first horror movie and it is very much a horror movie. So yes, “Sinners” is scary.

The film is rated R for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

Watch the trailer