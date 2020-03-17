‘Black Widow’ Pushed Back by Disney Due to Coronavirus

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Woman in the Window” have also been pushed back to an undetermined date

and | March 17, 2020 @ 10:10 AM Last Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 10:40 AM
Black Widow Scarlett Johansson

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Disney has pushed back the release of Marvel’s “Black Widow” from May 1 to a date to later be determined due to the coronavirus, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

20th Century’s “The Woman in the Window” and Searchlight’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield” have also been pushed back to a date to be determined.

Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” will bring back Scarlett Johansson’s Natahsha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Avengers: Endgame,” died to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson and Florence Pugh, it stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

The move comes after Disney postponed the releases of “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers” out of “an abundance of caution,” Disney announced last week.

“As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘Antlers’ out of an abundance of caution. We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date,” Disney said in a statement.

“Mulan” was supposed to hit theaters March 27, while “The New Mutants” was scheduled for an April 3 release date and “Antlers” was supposed to open April 17.

“The Woman in the Window,” from director Joe Wright and starring Amy Adams, was meant to open on May 15, and “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” Armando Iannucci’s take on the Charles Dickens novel starring Dev Patel, was meant to open May 8.

All three films are unslated, and as of this moment, the next title on Disney’s calendar is “Artemis Fowl” on May 29, followed by Pixar’s “Soul” on June 19 and 20th Century’s “Free Guy” on July 3.

Disney is acting in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation to limit all public gatherings for the next eight weeks. Movie theaters like AMC, Regal and Drafthouse have also shut all their U.S. doors for the next several weeks to prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC says that, as of Tuesday, the U.S. has 4,226 cases of COVID-19, with 75 deaths across 49 states.

