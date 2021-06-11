‘Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Slide Down Russian Rooftops in Slick Chase Scene (Video)

In the first new clip in a while from Marvel’s “Black Widow,” we get to see MCU newcomer Florence Pugh working with Scarlett Johansson to help evade a band of female assassins.

Pugh leads ScarJo through Russian apartments and rooftops in their escape from their pursuers, sliding down a sloped roof, traversing buildings while dangling to the side of a chimney and then crashing through a window. Good stuff.

The new clip is an exclusive look from Fandango, which on Friday is finally making advance tickets available a little under one month before the film opens on July 9. The movie ticketing service earlier this year polled a group of 4,000 moviegoers, which selected “Black Widow” as its most anticipated movie this summer.

And it’s no surprise considering the wait for it. “Black Widow” was meant to open in theaters way back in May of 2020 before COVID pushed everything back, including the start of Marvel’s Phase 4, to 2021. Thankfully we’ve had some refreshing MCU TV series to keep up with in the meantime, including “WandaVision,” this week’s “Loki” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which may have some ties to the story of “Black Widow.”

Cate Shortland directs the action and superhero film that’s a standalone for Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. It also stars Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle and William Hurt.

Check out the clip from “Black Widow” via Fandango above.