‘Black Widow’ Stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh Join a Socially Distanced Fight Club (Video)

Stuntwoman and Tarantino collaborator Zoe Bell organized a tribute to the ladies of action

| May 3, 2020 @ 5:18 PM Last Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 5:19 PM

This would have been the weekend when Marvel fans would have seen Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh put ‘em up in “Black Widow.” But while the film was postponed, they did join several other famed female fighters of the silver screen for a little fun.

Zoe Bell, a famous stuntwoman who has appeared in several Quentin Tarantino films like “Death Proof” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” organized a special video called the “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge” in which dozens of famous action stars deal out punches one after another. Along with ScarJo and Pugh, the video features Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Lawless among many others.

Also Read: 'Black Widow' Moves to November as Other MCU Films Shift Back to 2021, 2022

Tarantino fans, in particular, will find several nods to the director’s work. Daryl Hannah, who played Elle Driver in “Kill Bill,” puts on her famous nurse mark while the “Twisted Nerve” whistle plays. Rosario Dawson, who starred alongside Bell in “Death Proof,” unloads the infamous heel kick that finished off Kurt Russell in that film. Then there’s Julia Butters, who had her big break at the age of 10 in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and who says her famous line before throwing a sharp right elbow: “I’ve got pads on!”

And Margot Robbie gives a little nod to Harley Quinn in her appearance, using the Good Night Bat from “Suicide Squad” as a weapon.

Check out the full “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge” in the clip above.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

