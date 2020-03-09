Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Goes on Kickass Mission to Right Past Wrongs in Final Trailer (Video)

We’re getting close now. The final “Black Widow” trailer arrived Monday, only two months before the film finally begins Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and shows Scarlett Johansson’s Natahsha Romanoff embarking on a high-adrenaline mission to right some past wrongs.

It’s felt a bit like it’s been forever since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” kicked off the post-“Avengers: Endgame” era of the MCU. But now we’re quickly approaching the “Black Widow” movie, which will take us back in time a little bit before we start jumping into brand-new subsections of the MCU with “Eternals” in November.

Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” will bring back Johansson’s Natahsha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Endgame,” died in order to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos.

But as Marvel pulls back the veil on Romanoff’s history, it’s likely that this is not just a farewell for her — Yelena Belova, Florence Pugh’s character in the film, also uses the Black Widow name in the comics, so she may carry on that mantle in the movies as well.

“Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson and Pugh, it stars David Harbour and Rechael Weisz. It’s out in theaters May 1.

Watch the trailer above.