‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Will Open With 2-Year Time Jump

“The Blacklist” Season 9, the NBC drama’s first year without now-exited star Megan Boone, will open with a time jump that will pick up with Raymond Reddington (James Spader) two years after the death of Elizabeth Keen (Boone).

Per NBC, “In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”

“The Blacklist” Season 9 is set to debut Oct. 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

“The Blacklist” also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

More to come…