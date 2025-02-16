Blackpink’s Lisa Was Nervous During ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Audition: ‘It Was Not Easy’

Even though international pop star Lisa Manoban has performed in the world’s biggest music venues as part of the K-pop group Blackpink, the artist admitted she was “nervous” during her audition for “The White Lotus” Season 3, where she makes her acting debut.

“I wanted to switch to a new chapter for my life,” Manoban told TheWrap of her interest in acting. ” ‘The White Lotus’ opportunity came in, and [I] was like, ‘Why not just give it a try?’ I’m a big fan of ‘The White Lotus’ already — I have to try, even if I don’t get it.”

Manoban’s name was brought up by one of the HBO show’s co-producers as well as the casting directors during the production’s Thailand casting, EP Dave Bernad told TheWrap, recalling that he and creator Mike White weren’t familiar with Manoban, a Thai native, or with Blackpink. “We treated it like we treated every other casting,” Bernad recalled.

Lalisa Manobal in “The White Lotus: Season 3” (Photograph by Fabio Lovino/ HBO)

“I sent over my video tape and I got a callback, and then I went to see Mike White and did another audition in front of him, and I got a call that I that I got the role,” Manoban recalled. “It was not easy.”

Bernad recalled that Manoban was in Korea at the time, but flew into Thailand to meet him and White. “She was amazing,” Bernad said. “[She] blew us away.”

Bernad admitted that there was some “nervousness” whether her casting would cause any distractions during the shoot, saying “[Is there] going to be a certain expectation from her in terms of being an international pop star?” But, Bernad continued, “she could not be more down to earth as a human … her approach to it was as professional and as dedicated as everyone else was.”

In “The White Lotus” Season 3, Manobal plays Mook, a health mentor at the resort who has a close friendship with the resort’s security guard, Gaitok, played by fellow Thai native Tayme Thapthimthong.

“Acting is like a new world to me,” Manoban said. “I [didn’t] know what to expect on set … there’s a lot of close up shots [and] different angles and I have to do exactly the same. I was like, ‘This is insane,’ but I really had fun while shooting it.”

“The White Lotus” Season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, on HBO and Max.