‘Blaga’s Lessons,’ ‘Empty Nets’ Take Top Honors at 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival organization has announced winners from the 2023 event, with the Bulgaria/Germany co-production “Blaga’s Lessons” (“Urotcite na Blaga”) and the Germany/Iran co-production “Empty Nets” (“Toorhaye khali”) taking home top honors.
“Blaga’s lessons” won the Grand Prix Award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize for director Stephan Komandarev, to be split with the film’s producer.
Meanwhile, “Empty Nets” won the Special Jury Prize, securing a $15,00 prize for its director, Behrooz Karamizade, also to be split with the film’s producer.
Other winners include Best Director for Babak Jalali for the American production “Fremont,” and the French entry, “The Edge of the Blade,” directed by Vincent Perez, which won the The Pravo Audience Award.
Read on for the complete winner’s list.
Crystal Globe Competition
Jury members:
Dora Bouchoucha, Tunisia
Patricia Clarkson, USA
John Nein, USA
Olmo Omerzu, Czech Republic / Slovenia
Barry Ward, Ireland
GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning
film.
“Blaga’s Lessons” (“Urotcite na Blaga”)
Directed by: Stephan Komandarev
Bulgaria, Germany, 2023
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning
film.
“Empty Nets” (“Toorhaye khali”)
Directed by: Behrooz Karamizade
Germany, Iran, 2023
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Babak Jalali for the film “Fremont”
USA, 2023
BEST ACTRESS AWARD
Eli Skorcheva for her role in the film “Blaga’s Lessons” (“Urotcite na Blaga”)
Bulgaria, Germany, 2023
BEST ACTOR AWARD
Herbert Nordrum for his role in the film “The Hypnosis” (“Hypnosen”)
Sweden, Norway, France, 2023
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
“Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano”
Directed by: Cyril Aris
Germany, Lebanon, 2023
PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD
“The Edge of the Blade” (“Une affaire d’honneur”
Directed by: Vincent Perez
France, 2023
Proxima Competition
Jury Members:
Dana Linssen, Netherlands
Marija Razgutė, Lithuania
Šimon Šafránek, Czech Republic
Barbara Wurm, Austria
Meng Xie, People’s Republic of China
PROXIMA GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning
film.
“Birth”
Directed by: Yoo Ji-young
South Korea, 2022
PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning
film.
“Guras”
Directed by: Saurav Rai
India, Nepal, 2023
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
“Brutal Heat” (“Brutální vedro”
Directed by: Albert Hospodářský
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2023
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA
Russell Crowe, New Zealand
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY
Daniela Kolářová, Czech Republic
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Alicia Vikander, Sweden
Ewan McGregor, United Kingdom
Robin Wright, USA