‘Blaga’s Lessons,’ ‘Empty Nets’ Take Top Honors at 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival organization has announced winners from the 2023 event, with the Bulgaria/Germany co-production “Blaga’s Lessons” (“Urotcite na Blaga”) and the Germany/Iran co-production “Empty Nets” (“Toorhaye khali”) taking home top honors.

“Blaga’s lessons” won the Grand Prix Award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize for director Stephan Komandarev, to be split with the film’s producer.

Meanwhile, “Empty Nets” won the Special Jury Prize, securing a $15,00 prize for its director, Behrooz Karamizade, also to be split with the film’s producer.

Other winners include Best Director for Babak Jalali for the American production “Fremont,” and the French entry, “The Edge of the Blade,” directed by Vincent Perez, which won the The Pravo Audience Award.

Read on for the complete winner’s list.

Crystal Globe Competition

Jury members:

Dora Bouchoucha, Tunisia

Patricia Clarkson, USA

John Nein, USA

Olmo Omerzu, Czech Republic / Slovenia

Barry Ward, Ireland

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning

film.

“Blaga’s Lessons” (“Urotcite na Blaga”)

Directed by: Stephan Komandarev

Bulgaria, Germany, 2023

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning

film.

“Empty Nets” (“Toorhaye khali”)

Directed by: Behrooz Karamizade

Germany, Iran, 2023

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Babak Jalali for the film “Fremont”

USA, 2023

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Eli Skorcheva for her role in the film “Blaga’s Lessons” (“Urotcite na Blaga”)

Bulgaria, Germany, 2023

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Herbert Nordrum for his role in the film “The Hypnosis” (“Hypnosen”)

Sweden, Norway, France, 2023

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

“Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano”

Directed by: Cyril Aris

Germany, Lebanon, 2023

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

“The Edge of the Blade” (“Une affaire d’honneur”

Directed by: Vincent Perez

France, 2023

Proxima Competition

Jury Members:

Dana Linssen, Netherlands

Marija Razgutė, Lithuania

Šimon Šafránek, Czech Republic

Barbara Wurm, Austria

Meng Xie, People’s Republic of China

PROXIMA GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning

film.

“Birth”

Directed by: Yoo Ji-young

South Korea, 2022

PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning

film.

“Guras”

Directed by: Saurav Rai

India, Nepal, 2023

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

“Brutal Heat” (“Brutální vedro”

Directed by: Albert Hospodářský

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2023

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Russell Crowe, New Zealand

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY

Daniela Kolářová, Czech Republic

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Alicia Vikander, Sweden

Ewan McGregor, United Kingdom

Robin Wright, USA