Blair Rich to Exit as Warner Bros President of Worldwide Marketing

Blair Rich is leaving her post at the end of this year as Warner Bros Pictures Group President, Worldwide Marketing, and Warner Bros Home Entertainment., the studio announced on Friday.

Rich ends a 23-year career at the studio amid wave of downsizing.

“It’s been my greatest honor to spend the first chapter of my career at Warner Bros., but after 23 years it’s time for something new,” said Rich in a statement to TheWrap. “I am grateful to have worked with so many brilliant executives and treasure the astonishing filmmakers and artists who fueled this job with passion in the pursuit of connecting the global audience to their remarkable spectacles and stories. More than anything, leading the most talented marketing team in the business has been the greatest privilege, and I know there is no limit to what they will continue to achieve in the future.”

“Blair has had an amazing run during her tenure at Warner Bros. creating and executing a multitude of unique, compelling and award-winning campaigns,” added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “She is a thoughtful leader who is well respected by her staff, peers and filmmakers. Blair has built a great team, and set a standard of excellence which will continue as her legacy here. We understand and are supportive of her desire to expand her horizons and wish her the best in what will undoubtedly be an exciting next phase.”

One of the industry’s most respected executives, Blair Rich has served as President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment since January 2018, leading the development and execution of all marketing campaigns for both the Studio’s global theatrical and home entertainment releases. The Warner Bros. Pictures Group markets titles produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema, as well as the Studio’s various production partners and films released on HBO Max. Rich had oversight of Warner Bros. Pictures’ worldwide creative advertising, publicity, media, global digital, global promotions, worldwide theatrical research and multi-cultural marketing teams. She also oversaw the Home Entertainment marketing operation.

Rich’s many campaigns include “Wonder Woman” and its new installment “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Tenet,” the Academy Award-winning “Joker,” “A Star Is Born,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “It,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy,” and The “Harry Potter” Franchise, among many others.

Prior to her promotion, Rich most recently served as President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures. She also sits on the board of LA Family Housing.

Read Rich’s memo below:

Twenty-three years ago, I walked into the Glass Building at the age of 22 as a Marketing Trainee in International Theatrical Marketing. Of course, I already thought I possessed quite a bit of experience having interned at age 18 in Jeff Goldstein’s Western Distribution branch, followed by several stints in London’s European Marketing office. I was ready to take on the world! I remember sitting in my cubicle making my own stationery that simply said “Marketing” as my title out of fear that no one would take me seriously if the “Trainee” label was there.

The rest is history.

Over 450 campaigns later, a few things standout:

I’ve been surrounded and supported by the best executives in the business, and I am deeply appreciative of their leadership, partnership, and collaboration.

I can’t believe how fortunate I’ve been to work with so many of the most astonishing and brilliant artists of our day. My passion for filmmakers and their artistry is boundless. I have always been in awe of the responsibility they bestowed upon me to translate their vision, years in the making, to the audience. The leap of faith and trust that requires is humbling and will never be lost on me. They have shaped my worldview, taught me to take bold, audacious risks, and encouraged me to be fearless in my belief of the power of story.

I am proudest of having led the most dynamic, talented marketing team in the business. Together, we pushed limits, shattered records, and dreamed a little bigger. You are all exceptional and I will always be your biggest fan, your loudest cheerleader, and a true believer in what you can achieve. As the business evolves, be steadfast in knowing that you have an unbridled capacity for transcendent creativity, for crafting unparalleled strategy and innovation, and for creating cultural moments that make the world stop and take notice. Your ability to connect to the audience is limitless.

On a more personal note, I absolutely love all of you, and I’m so grateful for your trust on this journey. You are extraordinary, and my belief in you all is unending.

It’s been the greatest odyssey, and I can’t wait for the next adventure.

With Love and Gratitude,

Blair

Variety first reported the news.