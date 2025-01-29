Blake Lively’s Brother-in-Law Regrets Making Fun of Justin Baldoni Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Battle

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law Bart Johnson says he regrets inserting himself into the conflict between the actress and her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Last month, Johnson, who is married to Lively’s sister Robyn Lively, heavily criticized Baldoni on X. Now, Johnson, who portrayed Coach Jack Bolton in the “High School Musical” films, has expressed his regret over commenting on the still-developing situation.

“Anytime I have said anything unkind about someone I have regretted it. Fortunately that is almost never and definitely not when I am at my best. Regardless if it is true or not, if it is my opinion, even if I am trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it is never good,” Johnson wrote in a lengthy X post Tuesday. “Even in times where it might ‘feel’ justified and doing the right thing, it makes no difference.”

“I do sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or let down by saying something that sounds mean. I will do better,” Johnson continued. “We all have flaws and I am definitely a work in progress and doing my best to grow and be better.”

In a since-deleted tweet that was transcribed by USA Today, Johnson referenced Baldoni on X, writing at the time, “He is a fraud. He puts on the ‘costume’ of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts. None of it is genuine. It is all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years.”

In the same post, Johnson further urged Baldoni’s fans to look back at past videos of the actor-director and “watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self-deprecation.”

Rumors of a conflict between Lively and Baldoni began around the time of the release of “It Ends With Us” in August when fans noticed that the two were promoting the film separately from each other. Those rumors were confirmed in late December when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, as well as a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department against Baldoni, producer James Heath, and their studio Wayfarer for their alleged conduct in relation to “It Ends With Us.”

Baldoni, in response, filed his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her PR rep Leslie Sloane.

A trial for the legal battle is set to begin March 9, 2026. Before then, a preliminary hearing dedicated to Lively’s request for a gag order on Baldoni is scheduled to be held on Monday, Feb. 3. Yesterday, a voice message surfaced online of Baldoni profusely apologizing to Lively at some point during the making of “It Ends With Us” for apparently offending her with his response to some of her suggested rewrites of the film’s script.