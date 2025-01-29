Justin Baldoni Apologized to Blake Lively in Newly Released 2 a.m. Voice Note: ‘I F–ked Up’

In a newly released six-minute voice note from Justin Baldoni to “It Ends With Us” co-star Blake Lively, the actor and director apologized for an apparent disagreement while filming the rooftop scene cited in the actress’ Dec. 20 complaint, saying, “I’m really sorry I f–ked up.”

While the memo itself is not dated, The Daily Mail, who first shared the audio on Tuesday, suggests it is from the spring of 2023 when the film was in pre-production. In the audio, Baldoni can be heard apologizing for calling Lively at 2 a.m.

The actor, who hit both Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with a $400 million lawsuit on Jan. 16 after she sued him for sexual harassment in December, also says, “I am a very flawed man, as my wife will attest, and I’m going to f–k up.”

He adds, “I am going to say the wrong thing. I am going to put my foot in my mouth. I am going to piss you off probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. That is one thing I can assure you of. I am sorry I made you feel that way.”

One issue between the two battling colleagues is Lively’s rewriting of a rooftop scene, which Baldoni’s lawsuit states “dramatically differed from what had been written originally” and that the actor, who also directed, “was hesitant about many of the changes, but thanked Lively for her passion and diplomatically told her that the scene would likely end up being somewhere between the original version and Lively’s version.”

According to the suit, Lively was “stung” by his reply and mentioned having other filmmakers reject her ideas.

In the voice message, Baldoni says, “I am so sorry you have been through what you have been through with these other filmmakers and producers or whoever the people were that you worked with. It just pissed me off. Those f–kheads. I am just still blown away that this is the industry that we are in and that you have experienced that as a woman. And I know I do not need to say it, but that is not at all going to be, or hopefully has been, the experience with me.”

Toward the end of Baldoni’s voice note, he says, “I have so much more to say but I am going to stop rambling because, Jesus Christ, it has been six minutes and 30 seconds, so f–k me. I’m sorry.”

He adds, “You probably have kids all over you and a baby on your boob and you are listening to me ramble … I hope you are feeling better and give Ryan my love.”

A court date for Lively’s sexual harassment suit was set on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The federal trial is set to begin March 9, 2026.

Additionally, a scheduled Feb. 12 preliminary hearing to consider Lively’s request for a gag order was moved up Monday to Feb. 3.