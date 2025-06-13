Blake Lively Seeks Protective Order to Block Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team from Accessing Taylor Swift Messages

Blake Lively has requested a protective order to block Justin Baldoni’s legal team from obtaining her private communications with Taylor Swift amid ongoing litigation tied to Wayfarer Studios.

Despite the fact that Baldoni’s team dropped an earlier subpoena for text messages between the singer and the actress, Lively’s attorney, Esra Hudson, claims that the actor’s attorney’s have not abandoned their “media strategy,” which still involves Swift.

In a letter sent to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, which was obtained by TheWrap, Hudson also alleges that Baldoni’s camp is withholding documents that formed the basis of their original subpoena.

A spokesperson for Lively told TheWrap Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios “are still demanding access to Taylor Swift’s private communications” despite claiming they had already obtained what they needed.

“As reflected in today’s filing, their intent to drag Taylor Swift into this was evident as far back as August 2024,” the spokesperson for Lively said. “The ongoing attempts to once again try and use the world’s biggest star as a PR tactic in this matter reflects a public unraveling of epic proportions—and serves only to distract from the fact that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits against Ms. Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times have been entirely dismissed.”

When Baldoni initially dropped the Taylor Swift subpoena on May 22, a spokesperson for Lively told TheWrap that they were “pleased” with the “It Ends With Us” director and star’s decision to end his “harassing” probe into Swift and her law firm.

“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process,” the spokesperson said at the time.

TheWrap has reached out to Hudson and Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman for comment.

In other recent developments, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively on Monday.

Freedman told TheWrap of the ruling, “Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling. While the court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.”