Blake Lively and Marc Platt to Develop Action Rom-Com ‘The Survival List’ at Lionsgate

Lionsgate has acquired “The Survival List,” a spec action romantic comedy to star and be produced by Blake Lively. Oscar nominee and award-winning producer Marc Platt (“Wicked,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) is in talks to join Lively as a producer of the film.

The film was written by Tom Melia.

The official logline for the project is as follows: Against her wishes, highbrow reality TV producer Annie is assigned to a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane. However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry.

Scott O’Brien will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Blake Lively most recently starred in Lionsgate’s “Another Simple Favor” for Amazon, in which she reteamed with director Paul Feig and co-star Anna Kendrick, and the worldwide hit “It Ends With Us.”

Platt most recently produced the recent critically-acclaimed, worldwide box office hit, “How to Train Your Dragon,” with “Wicked: For Good” coming out later this year.

Melia is a British writer best known for “Rye Lane,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and was nominated for Outstanding British Film at the 2024 BAFTAs. The film also earned 16 nominations at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best British Independent Film and Best Screenplay. Melia also wrote for the Sky drama series “Brassic,” as well as the Sky comedy “Bloods.”

