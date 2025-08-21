Bradley Cooper’s ‘Is This Thing On?’ Sets December Release at Searchlight

The filmmaker’s follow-up to “A Star Is Born” and “Maestro” will have its world premiere Oct. 10 at the New York Film Festival

Will Arnett in Bradley Cooper's "Is This Thing On?" (Credit: Jason McDonald/Searchlight Pictures)
“Is This Thing On?”, Bradley Cooper’s anticipated follow-up feature to “A Star Is Born” and “Maestro,” set its theatrical release Thursday for Dec. 19 via Searchlight Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

The comedy-drama starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern will have its world premiere Oct. 10 at the New York Film Festival. It acts as this year’s closing film of the the 63rd NYFF, which runs from Sept. 26–Oct. 13.

Written by Cooper, Arnett and Mark Chappell, “Is This Thing On?” is the story of a couple’s moving through their crumbling marriage. Arnett stars as Alex Novak, a father of two who, after splitting from his wife Tess (Dern), decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy in Manhattan’s West Village, home of the Comedy Cellar and other renowned venues. The script is based on the true story of British comedian John Bishop.

The supporting cast includes New York stand-ups Chloe Radcliffe, Reggie Conquest and Jordan Jensen, as well as Andra Day, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Sean Hayes, Peyton Manning and Amy Sedaris.

The Searchlight Films release is the third movie Cooper has directed, following 2023’s “Maestro” and 2018’s “A Star is Born.” Together, those films received 15 total Oscar nominations. Cooper himself has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

