Bradley Cooper’s ‘Is This Thing On?’ Sets 2025 New York Film Festival World Premiere

Two years after “Maestro” made its North American debut at the New York Film Festival, Bradley Cooper returns to Lincoln Center this fall with the world premiere of “Is This Thing On?” The dramedy will premiere Oct. 10 as the closing film of the the 63rd NYFF, which runs from Sept. 26 – Oct. 13.

Written by Cooper, Will Arnett and Mark Chappell, “Is This Thing On?” is the story of a couple’s moving through their crumbling marriage. Arnett stars as Alex Novak, a father of two who, after splitting from his wife Tess (Laura Dern), decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy in Manhattan’s West Village, home of the Comedy Cellar and other renowned venues. The script is based on the true story of British comedian John Bishop.

The supporting cast includes New York stand-ups Chloe Radcliffe, Reggie Conquest and Jordan Jensen, as well as Andra Day, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Sean Hayes, Peyton Manning and Amy Sedaris.

“We are honored and humbled to premiere our film at the New York Film Festival,” Cooper said in a statement. “Earlier this year we had the wonderful opportunity to shoot this story all throughout the city, so it’s very exciting to debut it on the closing evening of the festival. NYC injects an energy into every aspect of filmmaking that just can’t be replicated. I have attended many premieres at NYFF over the years and to have the support and belief in our film from [festival artistic director] Dennis Lim and his team is an enormous thing for us. Thank you! On behalf of Will, Laura and the entire cast and crew — we can’t wait!”

The Searchlight Films release is the third movie Cooper has directed, following 2023’s “Maestro” and 2018’s “A Star is Born.” Together, those films received 15 total Oscar nominations. Cooper himself has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

“We are thrilled to close the festival with Bradley Cooper’s delightful third feature,” Lim said in his own statement. “’Is This Thing On?’ is a film of many dimensions and surprises: a fond tribute to New York City’s comedy scene, a sensitive study of midlife discontent and a modern-day comedy of remarriage, pitch-perfect in its balance of humor and feeling.”

As previously reported, Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” starring Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri, will open the 63rd NYFF on Sept. 26, and Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” will be the Centerpiece, making its North American premiere on Oct. 3.

Last year, Steve McQueen’s “Blitz” closed out the 62nd NYFF.