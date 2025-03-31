Another Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Doc Sets June Premiere on Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery is moving forward with another documentary about Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, TheWrap has learned. “Baldoni vs Lively: A Hollywood Feud” — the working title of the upcoming project — will be the latest installment of Discovery+’s “Vs” franchise. The project is expected to premiere in June in the U.K. and Ireland. There is no news yet on if or when its U.S. premiere will happen.

The special out of Warner Bros. U.K. and Ireland promises to be a deep dive into the case ahead of its trial date, which has been set for March of 2026. The streamer previously released similar documentaries about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. It’s one project of over 50 hours of new and returning series Warner Bros. U.K. and Ireland announced for 2025. Other announced projects include “Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss,” which will focus on the kiss that overshadowed the 2023 Women’s World Cup; the true crime series “Inside the Arrest;” and the antique-focused spinoff to “Auction House” titled “Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques,” just to name a few of the upcoming offerings.

This is actually the second documentary about Baldoni and Lively set to come to Discovery+. After its premiere in the U.K., “In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni” will come to the both Max and Discovery+ on Monday. The documentary comes from ITN Productions and is a condensed, hourlong version of “He Said, She Said,” the 90-minute title that first premiered on Channel 5. “In Dispute” will be available to watch live Monday at 8/7c on both ID and Max.

The battle between the “It Ends With Us” director and actress has dominated headlines for months now. The legal part of it started in earnest around December of 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios that accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and intimidation. That lawsuit also accused Baldoni’s camp of organizing a smear campaign against Lively, which the New York Times explored in an exposé.

In turn, Baldoni countered with a $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively. He was also behind a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times, though that suit was eventually dropped and the Times’ involvement was amended into his original claim.