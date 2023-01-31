Blake Moynes, who appeared on two seasons of “The Bachelorette,” underwent surgery on Jan. 30 for a “really bad infection” he contracted while working with his environmental conservation nonprofit, his mother Emily Moynes announced Jan. 31.

“I just received word that Blake is in great spirits today post-op,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories, according to People. “Full recovery is expected. He is getting excellent care now in a private hospital. I don’t know when he’s coming home. He’s not supposed to be home until March. And knowing him, he will stick it out because he will not leave until his work is done.”

His rep confirmed the news to E! News. “Blake has been working and training in South Africa with anti-poaching units where [he] developed a severe infection. He’s being recently treated with great medical care and just completed surgery yesterday. We are awaiting confirmation that things are fully on the right track in the coming days. He is being monitored closely and once he is able to come home safely, he will be.”

The Mowgli Moynes Fund supports animal education and awareness and funds wildlife conservation organizations and charities.

Emily first shared the news of her son’s infection on Jan. 30 and said in a now-expired Instagram Stories video, “I want him to come home. F–k Blake, just come home. I know you love what you’re doing, but you’re freaking me out. I am ready to get on the next flight to Africa. Let’s say a prayer for Blake please.”

Moynes was one of the Bachelors vying for Bachelorette Kathie Thurston’s affections in 2021. He previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” in 2020.