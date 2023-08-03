What would Hollywood be without a good ole Blaxploitation film? And now that “They Cloned Tyrone” has hit Netflix screens, conversations about the Blaxploitation movies that crawled so that “They Cloned Tyrone” could pimp walk have come to the forefront.
Juel Taylor’s film welcomes watchers to The Glen, a normal, everyday neighborhood where its predominately Black residents live out their lives shopping, going to church and enjoying the fruits of their labor. However, beneath the surface, but right in front of their eyes, the government is executing a plot to keep the community in an endless cycle of unhealthy behavior that ultimately blocks them from mental and financial wellness.
Like many Blaxploitation films, “They Cloned Tyrone” creatively calls out and highlights the systemic issues Black community faces while also celebrating Black culture and Black people’s perseverance.
When “They Cloned Tyrone” hit Netflix, people online began discussing the films that influenced it, and Taylor himself said much of movie pays homage to the 2009 film “Black Dynamite.”
Here’s a list of Blaxploitation films you should watch if you loved “They Cloned Tyrone.”
1. “Shaft” (1971)
One of the most suave detectives in town is Shaft (Richard Roundtree), he’s found himself taking on a slew of foes, including Black crime mob leader Bumpy (Moses Gunn) and Black nationals. On top of that, he gets caught up working with, and against, the white mafia, which blackmailed Bumpy by kidnapping his daughter. The film was directed by Gordon Parks with Ernest Tidyman penning the screenplay. “Shaft” was remade in 2000, with Samuel L. Jackson starring as Shaft. The original was released on July 2, 1971.
2. “Dolemite” (1975)
With the help of some female karate experts, longtime pimp Dolemite (Rudy Ray Moore) embarks on a mission to get revenge from the corrupt police officers who framed, wrongfully convicted and incarcerated him. The film was written and produced by Moore, and it was directed by D’Urville Martin. “Dolemite’s” origin story was made into a film titled “Dolemite Is My Name” in 2019, with Eddie Murphy playing Moore. “Dolomite” hit theaters on April 26, 1975.
3. “Foxy Brown” (1974)
Pam Grier stars as Foxy Brown, the girlfriend of an undercover cop who was killed by the mob after a smalltime hustler (Antonio Fargas) — who’s also Foxy’s brother — sold him out because he couldn’t pay back a $20,000 debt. While on a mission to get revenge, Foxy poses as a prostitute and gets help from neighborhood vigilantes. The film was written and directed by Jack Hill. “Foxy Brown” came out on April 5, 1974.
4. “The Last Dragon” (1985)
Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist who is training to attain the skills of the great Bruce Lee, falls in love with a TV personality named Laura Charles after he saves her from evil businessman Eddie Arkadian (Chris Murney). Wanting to keep her safe from harm, Leroy must defeat gang leader and Harlem Shogun Sho’nuff. The film was directed by Michael Schultz, and it was written by Louis Venosta. “The Last Dragon” hit theaters on March 22, 1985.
5. “Black Dynamite” (2009)
Kung fu fighter Black Dynamite (Michael Jai White) heads on a mission to kill “The Man” after he murdered his brother and poisoned the community with tainted liquor. His journey ends up bringing him to the White House where Richard Nixon is serving as president. The film was written by White, Scott Sanders and Byron Minns. Sanders also served as director for the film, which came out on October 16, 2009.
6. “The Mack” (1973)
John “Goldie” Mickens (Max Julien) spent some time in prison after getting busted for drugs. After being released, he heads back to Oakland, Calif. where he rebuilds his empire, becoming the greatest “mack” in town. But when he starts to gain lots of attention from crooked cops and a jealous rival pimp named Pretty Tony (Dick Williams), Goldie finds himself trying evade imprisonment once again. “The Mack” was written by Robert J. Poole, and directed by Michael Campus. It landed in theaters on April 4, 1973.
7. “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” (1988)
After coming home to find his brother dead from a gold chain overdose, Jack Spade (Keenen Ivory Wayans) sets forth on a mission to avenge his death with the help of his hero, John Slade (Bernie Casey) and a team of misfit crime fighters. Jack’s target is Mr. Big (John Vernon), who sells gold chains. The film, which is a spoof 1970s Blaxploitation films, was written and directed by Wayans. The film was released December 1, 1988.
8. “Coffy” (1973)
Written and directed by Jack Hill, “Coffy” tells the story of a female nurse named Coffy (Pam Grier) who disguises herself as a prostitute and goes on a killing rampage, taking out drug dealers and street thugs after her sister becomes addicted to heroin. Knocking down the little guys, she eventually reaches the top-level kingpins, with one of them being her politician boyfriend (Booker Bradshaw). The movie came out on June 13, 1973.
9. “Pootie Tang” (2001)
Adapted from a comedy sketch that first appeared on HBO’s “The Chris Rock Show” is the 2001 Blaxploitation film “Pootie Tang.” The movie is centered on superhero and community leader Pootie (Lance Crouther). However, Dick Lecter (Robert Vaughn) the CEO of the evil Lecter Corp. which sells cigarettes, alcohol and fast food, sets his sights on destroying Pootie. Keeping his cool, Pootie becomes determined to take down Lecter and his minions. The film was directed by Louis C.K. and came out on June 29, 2001. “Pootie Tang” hit theaters on June 29, 2001.
10. “Blacula” (1972)
Paying homage to the original “Dracula” concept, the “Blacula” film series follows the story of an African prince named Mamuwalde (William Marshall) who gets turned into a vampire and locked away by Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay) in a coffin after Dracula refuses to help Mamuwalde put an end to the slave trade in year 1780. The film was directed by William Crain, and the screenplay was Raymond Koenig, Joan Torres and Richard Glouner. “Blacula” made its debut on April 25, 1972.
11. “Car Wash” (1976)
“Car Wash” is a comedy about a group of friends who work at Sully Boyar’s Car Wash in Los Angeles. As the workers’ day goes by, they run across a variety of whack and hilarious characters, including a smooth-talking preacher, an ex-convict and a cooky cab driver. The film was directed by Michael Schultz and written by Joel Schumacher. “Car Wash” was released on October 22, 1976.
12. “Undercover Brother” (2002)
Transported from the past, Anton Jackson (Eddie Griffin) is enlisted by a task force on a mission to take down “The Man.” Partnering with Sistah Girl (Aunjanue Ellis), the two must undergo a platforms-to-penny loafers makeover in order to infiltrate The Man’s underground plot called Operation Whitewash. The film was written by John Ridley and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. “Undercover Brother” hit theaters May 31, 2002.
13. “Super Fly” (1972, 2018)
On a mission to retire from drug dealing, Priest (Ron O’Neal) plans out an enormous drug deal that would help him finally walk away from the dangerous and illegal trade. But when another drug dealer gets wind of his plot he informs the police, which forces Priest to go up against crooked narcotics cops. The film was written by Phillip Fenty and directed by Gordon Parks Jr. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Curtis Mayfield did the soundtrack for the film, which was the musician’s third studio album. A remake of the film, entitled “Superfly,” was done in 2018 with Director X in sitting in the director’s chair. The original film made it debut on August 4, 1975.