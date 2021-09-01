Bleacher Report Finally Gets an AEW Pay-Per-View Event

Bleacher Report is finally getting an its first pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling.

Sunday’s AEW’s “AEW All Out” will be available to buy directly on Bleacher Report for $49.99 starting today. The event will be held at Chicago’s NOW Arena and feature the much-anticipated return of wrestling legend CM Punk, who will face-off in the ring for the first time in seven years against Darby Allin.

Viewers can sign up via the B/R app on Android or iOS, the Bleacher Report or on connected devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox. It will also be available to buy via cable and satellite providers.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a major wrestling outfit turned to digital for PPV. The WWE has for years made its PPV events including Wrestlemania available on the WWE Network at no extra cost to subscribers. The WWE Network has since folded into Peacock’s premium tier.

AEW, which launched in 2019, airs both of its shows, “Dynamite” and the just-launched “Rampage” on TNT. “Rampage” scored 740,000 total viewers on TNT for its Aug. 13 debut. Its 396,000 viewers ages 18-49 made it the No. 3 cable show in the demo that evening.

Starting in January, they will move over to TBS. That is partly due to the fact that starting in October, TNT will be one of the NHL’s two new TV homes (along with ESPN). That along with the NBA means that TNT will have pro sports on as many as three nights a week.

Deadline first reported the news of the PPV on Bleacher Report.