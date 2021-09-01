‘Seinfeld’ Finally Gets Netflix Debut Date (Video)

“Seinfeld” will be available to stream again starting in October, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

All 180 episodes of the classic NBC sitcom will be available on the streaming service starting on Oct. 1, making good on a high-profile streaming rights deal announced all the way back in 2019.

When Netflix and Sony Pictures Television struck the deal to make Netflix the streaming home for “Seinfeld,” it was a big win for the streamer at a time when other media companies were shelling out big money to buy valuable library content back from Netflix in anticipation of launching competing services. Two of Netflix’s most popular titles at the time, “Friends” and “The Office,” were yanked off Netflix and have since become cornerstone content for HBO Max and Peacock, respectively.

Hulu previously had the rights to “Seinfeld,” streaming the show from 2015 until earlier this year.

Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, “Seinfeld” also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander. The series is a West/Shapiro Production in association with Castle Rock Entertainment. It is executive produced by Larry David, Howard West and George Shapiro.