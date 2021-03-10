‘Bling Empire’ Renewed at Netflix, ‘Selling Sunset’ Picked Up for 2 More Seasons

Netflix has renewed “Selling Sunset” and “Bling Empire” for additional seasons, the streamer announced Wednesday, in addition to ordering two new “docusoap”-style unscripted series from the producers behind the two shows.

“Selling Sunset” has been picked up for two additional seasons, bringing it through Season 5, while “Bling Empire” has been renewed for a second season following its debut earlier this year.

“These shows follow a person or group of people (like family, friends, or coworkers) going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate,” Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “Whether you love these shows outright or just love a guilty pleasure, we’re thrilled that Netflix members have embraced our docusoaps.”

The first new project in the works is an untitled real estate series from “Selling Sunset” executive producer Adam DiVello and his Done and Done Productions banner. The series centers on the Florida coast’s Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado.

Per Netflix, “These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

“My Unorthodox Life,” from “Bling Empire” executive producer Jeff Jenkins, centers on the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart — former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group.

“Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four,” the series description reads. “Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life.”

Set to premiere later this year, “My Unorthodox Life” hails from Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and is executive produced by Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans and Julia Haart. Lenid Rolov is showrunner on the series.