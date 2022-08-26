Remember Blockbuster? In its latest series, Netflix is exploring the end of the home video store, and a first look at the project suggests the plot includes quite a few shenanigans.

“Blockbuster” will follow Timmy Yoon, played by Randall Park, who is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. After learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees — including his long time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) — fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

You can see Park in a first look image at the top of the page, where he appears to be smiling at a customer while sporting that (vintage) Blockbuster employee polo.

Other images show the rest of the cast, including Fumero, as well as Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman, Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano, JB Smoove as Percy Scott, and Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott.

“Blockbuster” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Vanessa Ramos with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke, who also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment.

The 10-episode series will premiere Nov. 3, 2022.

