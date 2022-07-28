“Watch by all, seen by none,” teases the first trailer for Netflix’s “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas-starrer that takes an up-close look at Marilyn Monroe like we’ve never seen her before.

Per the Netflix logline: “Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.”

The NC-17 feature film from writer-director Andrew Dominik (and adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 1999 novel) is due on Netflix later this year after making a splash on the festival circuit.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.