Bloomberg Joins YouTube TV Lineup With 24-Hour News Channel

YouTube TV is adding two new channels from Bloomberg Media to its lineup starting Tuesday afternoon.

Beginning at 1 p.m. ET, YouTube TV’s more than 8 million subscribers will be able to access Bloomberg’s live video coverage of breaking business and financial news, as well as an extensive slate of original series and documentaries.

The Bloomberg TV+ (BTV+) and Bloomberg Originals channel streams will be available as part of the YouTube TV base plan. BTV+ will be the first 24-hour news channel on the streaming platform delivered in 4K ultra HD.

“We are proud to welcome Bloomberg to YouTube TV, building on our commitment to bring subscribers essential news, sports and entertainment across our vast lineup of channels,” YouTube media partnerships head Paul Snow said in a statement. “Through this partnership, YouTube TV subscribers now have access to Bloomberg TV’s high quality business coverage to help them stay up to date and informed.”

The agreement with YouTube TV comes as Bloomberg’s average monthly cross-platform linear, streaming and digital video audience increased 16% year-over-year through the first half of 2025 and hours-watched increased 34%.

“More than sixty million people on average watch Bloomberg programming monthly, and adding YouTube TV’s subscribers to our audience of business leaders is a big step toward continued growth,” Bloomberg Media chief information officer Roman Mackiewicz added. “Viewers are navigating the rapid shifts in markets, geopolitics and technology every day, and this agreement helps us reach them on another innovative platform, to guide their most important work and personal wealth decisions.”

Bloomberg TV’s slate includes its daily flagship news shows “Surveillance” and “Open Interest” and its recently relaunched “Bloomberg Tech” show, as well as “Balance of Power,” “The Close,” “Horizons: Middle East and Africa,” “Insight With Haslinda Amin,” “The Pulse with Francine Lacqua,” “The China Show” and “Wall Street Week.”

Since the launch of its Bloomberg Originals content studio and dedicated stream in January 2023, the brand has also developed and hosted 26 original series and feature-length documentaries covering business through the lens of technology, climate, culture and sports.

Its programming includes “An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau,” which debuted its second season on Oct. 22; “The Deal With Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly” and “The Circuit With Emily Chang,” both in their third seasons; “Can’t Look Away,” a documentary based on the investigative reporting of award-winning Bloomberg News journalist Olivia Carville; and “The Future With Hannah Fry” and “Bloomberg Investigates.”