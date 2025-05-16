10 Blues Documentaries to Watch After ‘Sinners’

Ryan Coogler’s box-office hit “Sinners” is steeped in the blues, its folklore and legends. People can’t get enough of the movie or its songs, but if you want a deeper dive into the bluesmen who shaped the genre, queue up these documentaries and learn more about Buddy Guy (who plays older Sammie Moore), Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Charley Patton and more.

Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away

This 2021 documentary follows the nearly 70-year career of the blues master, who plays the older version of Sammie Moore in “Sinners. It’s not streaming for free, but you can watch select clips at PBS.

Two Trains Runnin’

This 2016 documentary from Sam Pollard and narrated by Common, tells how two different sets of white music fans tracked down nearly forgotten 1930s blues legends Skip James and Son House in 1964 at the same time that white civil rights activists headed to Mississippi to help support the burgeoning movement. The rediscovery of these underappreciated artists led to landmark concerts at the Newport Folk Festival and a massive revival for the genre.

Last of the Mississippi Jukes

The Red Top Lounge (AKA Smitty’s), was the last juke joint in Mississippi. Sadly, it was demolished in 2004, but it lives on in this documentary made the year before. Clarksdale, Mississippi was ground central for Delta Blues and the site where Robert Johnson supposedly sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads. Morgan Freeman appears in the film to describe his father, a “hustler of the first order” who ran a gambling parlor in the same town back in the day. And yes, they served catfish.

Muddy Waters: Can’t Be Satisfied

This Mississippi musician changed the course of the blues with his Chicago-based band. Here, he is remembered by among, others, guitarist Keith Richards: The Rolling Stones took their name from one of Waters’ best-known songs. Bonnie Raitt and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D also appear in this episode of PBS’ “American Masters.”

The Search for Robert Johnson

This 1992 British TV documentary finds host John Hammond traveling through Mississippi trying to find people who knew the late bluesman. Johnson died in 1938 when he was only 27. It ends at the posthumous marker erected for him in Morgan City, one of at least three grave sites in the state.

BBC Arena: American Epic, Episode 2, Blood and Soil

In “Sinners,” the guitar Sammie plays is said to have been owned by the great Charley Patton. Learn more about this lesser-known musician, often called “Father of the Delta Blues,” in this episode of the BBC’s “American Epic” series.

The Howlin’ Wolf Story: The Secret History Of Rock And Roll

Howlin’ Wolf, one of the most iconic voices in blues history, is known for classics including “Smokestack Lightning,” “I Ain’t Superstitious,” and “Wang Dang Doodle.” In this 2003 documentary, we learn his mother kicked him out of the house when he was about 13 years old. Years later when he was dying, he wanted to reconcile with her, but she refused because he “sang the devil’s music.”



The History of the Blues: The Soul of a Man

Part of Martin Scorsese’s 2003 PBS series “The Blues,” this segment directed by Wim Wenders explores the careers of Delta blues artist Skip James, gospel blues musician Blind Willie Johnson and Chicago blues guitarist J. B. Lenoir.

The Land Where the Blues Began

This 1979 doc delves into the musicians of the area, their often DIY instruments and how farming and homesteading the land informed their songs.

American Folk Blues Festivals 1963-1966, The British Tours

The renewed interested for blues musicians of the 1920s and ’30s in the 1960s led to historic tours, including the line-up featured here: Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf and Sonny Boy Williamson.

