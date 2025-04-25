‘Sinners’ Albums Score a Vinyl Release From Mutant This Summer | Exclusive

In Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” music has an elemental power – not just the incredible score by Ludwig Göransson, but the blues songs that make up the soundtrack, which transport you to a different time and place.

And if you’ve been wondering where the vinyl versions of the two albums (the soundtrack and the score) have been, we can exclusively solve that mystery.

Mutant, in partnership with Sony Music Soundtracks, will debut the physical releases of the original soundtrack and original score to “Sinners” later this year.

The original soundtrack album is executive produced by the film’s composer Göransson (who also serves as an executive producer on the movie), Coogler and Serena Göransson and features original songs and recordings by James Blake, Cedric Burnside, Jerry Cantrell, Miles Caton, Rhiannon Giddens, Ludwig Göransson, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lola Kirke, Jack O’Connell, Iarla Ó Lionáird, OG DAYV, Bobby Rush, Raphael Saadiq, Hailee Steinfeld, Don Toliver, Rod Wave and more.

As Mutant said in its official release, “The original score album by Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson is a masterclass in genre. Blending guitar-driven blues, folk, gospel with horror film elements — all combined to make one of the most engaging, unique and powerful film scores in recent memory.”

When we spoke to Göransson about the score, he said, “I was literally on this for more than a year now, and still working on it. And it was a 24/7 kind of project. I like to go with full force into something, and being able to explore and experiment, as much as I can.” That he did.

Both albums are available on 2x 140gm color vinyl, and Compact Disc and all available to pre-order at madebymutant.com, They will be available in record stores later this summer.

ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

1. This Little Light of Mine – Performed by Miles Caton, Lynette Williams, DC6 Singers Collective and Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans

2. Flames of Fortune – Performed by Ludwig Göransson and Don Toliver

3. Wang Dang Doodle – Performed by Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Malloy and Tierinii Jackson

4. Travelin’ – Performed by Miles Caton

5. Juke – Performed by Bobby Rush and Miles Caton

6. Séance – Performed by James Blake and Ludwig Göransson

7. Dangerous – Performed by Hailee Steinfeld

Side Two

1. I Lied To You – Performed by Miles Caton

2. Pick Poor Robin Clean – Performed by Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke and Peter Dreams

3. Can’t Win for Losin’ – Performed by Cedric Burnside and Tierinii Jackson

4. Old Corn Liquor – Performed by Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson

5. Will Ye Go, Lassie Go? – Performed by Lola Kirke, Peter Dreams, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden and Jack O’Connell

Side Three

1. Pale, Pale Moon – Performed by Jayme Lawson

2. Rocky Road to Dublin – Performed by Jack O’Connell, Brian Dunphy and Darren Holden

3. In Moonlight – Performed by Jerry Cantrell and Ludwig Göransson

4. Travelin’ – Performed by Buddy Guy

5. Last Time (I Seen the Sun) – Performed by Alice Smith and Miles Caton

Side Four

1. Sinners – Performed by Rod Wave

2. Troubled Waters / Homesick – Performed by OG DAYV and Uncle James

3. Pale, Pale Moon – Performed by Brittany Howard

4. I Lied To You (Radio Edit) – Performed by Miles Caton

5. Pick Poor Robin Clean – Performed by Geetchie Wiley

SCORE ALBUM

Side One

1. Filídh, Firekeepers and Griots

2. Smokestack Twins

3. Grace, Bo and Lil’ Lisa

4. (Delta) Slim’s Patch

5. Clarksdale Love

Side Two

1. Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down, feat. Miles Caton

2. Not What He Seems / Sé Abú

3. Magic What We Do (Surreal Montage), feat. Miles Caton

4. Mount Bayou / Proper Black Folks, feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

5. She Said, “We?”

Side Three

1. Playin’ Games, Tellin’ Ghost Stories

2. Hole Up ‘Til Sunrise

3. Together Forever

4. Thy Kingdom Come

Side Four

1. Bury That Guitar, feat. Lars Ulrich

2. Grand Closin’, feat. Eric Gales

3. Elijah, feat. Eric Gales

4. I’ve Seen Enough of This Place

5. Free For A Day, feat. Miles Caton

“Sinners” is now playing in theaters.