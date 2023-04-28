Bluesky Social is attracting social media users.

Why Bluesky Is the New Hotness | PRO Insight

by | April 28, 2023 @ 3:07 PM

The Twitter alternative is taking off thanks to hilarious memes and the fact that it’s not Twitter

Bluesky, the Jack Dorsey-funded, invite-only Twitter clone, has been brimming with frenetic energy this week. Shitposters, sex workers, technologists, journalists and whoever else have flooded the new service, all at once trying to reimagine Twitter from scratch. With a looseness not seen since Twitter’s early days, they’ve been tweeting (or actually “skeeting”) on the timeline (“skyline”), demonstrating this new app may indeed be the Twitter alternative some have been waiting for. The early excitement has turned it into the hottest tech app on the planet.

“This place feels like a class with a substitute teacher who is totally fucked,” wrote one user amid the chaos. 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

