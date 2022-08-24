Disney+ Un-Bans Fart-Filled ‘Bluey’ Episode

After fan outcry that a third-season episode of Emmy-winning Australian kids show “Bluey” is missing Disney+, the company is “reevaluating” their initial evaluation that the fart-centric episode did not meet Disney Junior’s standards and practices.

A Disney rep told fan site Pirates and Princesses that the episode “will roll out on U.S. platforms soon.”

In the episode, titled “Family Meeting,” mom Chilli determines where dad Bandit is guilty of deliberately “doing a fluffy” or “making a brownie” on Bluey’s face. Bandit later admits that he did indeed fart in his daughter’s face, but not intentionally, saying, “Her face is at bum level. It’s hard not to.”

“Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do,” the spokesperson told the Disney fan site.

It’s not the first time Disney has deemed an episode of the series from Brisbane’s Ludo Studio not fit for U.S. audiences. A season two episode called “Dad Baby,” in which Bandit pretends to give birth, has never been available on Disney+ or Disney Junior, according to Australian site The Guardian. And two episodes that featured the term “ooga booga” were yanked from streaming in 2020 after complaints about the racist connotations. Wiktionary defines it as offensive slang and defines it as “mimicking an unspecific African or Aboriginal Australian language.”

The wildly popular “Bluey,” is an international cult hit that now has an Emmy, a podcast, a hit album and a touring play.

Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. At press time, “Family Meeting” had not yet been added.