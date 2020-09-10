Blumhouse Inks 3-Picture Deal With ‘Host’ Director Rob Savage

Blumhouse Productions has inked a three-picture deal with director Rob Savage following his critical success with “Host,” Blumhouse announced on Thursday.

Blumhouse will finance and partner with the British filmmaker for three films, while Savage will be collaborating with the same time behind “Host,” which includes producer Douglas Cox, writers Jed Shepherd and Gemma Hurley, and editor Breanna Rangott.

Released on July 28, in the middle of the pandemic on Shudder, “Host” garnered media attention and critical acclaim as Savage shot and distributed the film in 12 weeks during quarantine. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored a rating of 100%.

He previously wrote, directed, shot, co-produced and edited the film “Strings” when he was 17 years old, a film that premiered at the Rome Film Festival and was then acquired by Vertigo Films. He won the Discovery Award at the British Independent Film Awards for the film, making him the youngest director to win a BIFA.

His TV credits include three episodes of “Britannia” for Vertigo Films and Neal Street Production, as well as a new pilot for AMC and Amazon Studios.

“We’ve been tracking Rob’s work for some time now, and when I got a look at ‘Host,’ I saw the inventiveness in his work that Ryan Turek on the Blumhouse team had been championing,” Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said. “We are looking forward to getting this partnership underway immediately.”

Savage added: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Blumhouse on these movies. Their status in the horror genre is unmatched, but I equally admire their filmmaker-led approach. They embody the independent filmmaking spirit with which we made ‘Host’ and I can’t wait to create some new nightmares with them.”

Savage is represented by Independent Talent in the UK, Exile, WME & Jackoway Austen.