Blumhouse’s most recent hits include Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man,” Craig Zobel’s “The Hunt” (which both were released early on VOD due to the pandemic) and “Fantasy Island.” Other credits include “Ma,” “Happy Death Day 2U,” “Glass,” “Halloween,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “The Purge” series, “Upgrade,” “Truth or Dare,” “Get Out,” “Split” and the “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious” franchises.
Blumhouse is known to be extremely profitable by producing low-budget hit horror franchises. For example, “The Invisible Man” was produced for $7 million and has grossed $122.9 million globally, even amid the pandemic. “Happy Death Day” had a budget of $4.8 million and grossed $125.5 million worldwide.
Variety first reported the news of the layoffs.
10 Highest-Grossing Blumhouse Films, From 'Get Out' to 'Paranormal Activity' (Photos)
TheWrap ranks Blumhouse films by domestic gross, not adjusted for inflation.
10. "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014)
Domestic gross: $71,562,550
Worldwide gross: $111,534,881
Budget: $9,000,000
9. "The Purge: Election Year" (2016)
Domestic gross: $79,042,440
Worldwide gross: $118,514,727
Budget: $10,000,000
8. "Insidious Chapter 2" (2013)
Domestic gross: $83,586,447
Worldwide gross: $161,921,515
Budget: $5,000,000
7. "Paranormal Activity 2" (2010)
Domestic gross: $84,752,907
Worldwide gross: $177,512,032
Budget: $3,000,000
6. "Paranormal Activity 3" (2011)
Domestic gross: $104,028,807
Worldwide gross: $207,039,844
Budget: $5,000,000
5. "Paranormal Activity" (2009)
Domestic gross: $107,918,810
Worldwide gross: $194,183,034
Budget: $450,000
4. Glass (2019)
Domestic gross: $111,048,468
Worldwide gross: $245,316,968
Budget: $20,000,000
3. "Split" (2017)
Domestic gross: $138,141,585
Worldwide gross: $278,964,806
Budget: $5,000,000
2."Halloween" (2018)
Domestic gross: $159,347,015
Worldwide gross: $255,490,189
Budget: $10,000,000
1. "Get Out" (2017)
Domestic gross: $176,040,665
Worldwide gross: $225,408,115
Budget: $5,000
