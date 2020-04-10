Blumhouse Productions Faces Layoffs, Senior Leadership Hit With Pay Cuts

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions is being hit with layoffs and pay cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a Blumhouse spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

Senior leadership took salary reductions, while eight roles across film and TV were cut, ranging from executive assistants to mid-level executives.

Blumhouse Productions has a 10-year first look feature film with Universal Pictures, and in 2019, the company signed a TV deal with the studio as well.

Blumhouse’s most recent hits include Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man,” Craig Zobel’s “The Hunt” (which both were released early on VOD due to the pandemic) and “Fantasy Island.” Other credits include “Ma,” “Happy Death Day 2U,” “Glass,” “Halloween,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “The Purge” series, “Upgrade,” “Truth or Dare,” “Get Out,” “Split” and the “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious” franchises.

Blumhouse is known to be extremely profitable by producing low-budget hit horror franchises. For example, “The Invisible Man” was produced for $7 million and has grossed $122.9 million globally, even amid the pandemic. “Happy Death Day” had a budget of $4.8 million and grossed $125.5 million worldwide.

Variety first reported the news of the layoffs.

