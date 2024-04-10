Jeremy Gold will depart his role as Blumhouse Television’s president of production, TheWrap has learned.

Gold, who has been at the studio for eight years, is set to conclude his executive responsibilities as he shifts to a production deal with Blumhouse TV for his new Gold Company.

The former exec will remain on as an executive producer for three of Blumhouse Television’s upcoming series, all of which are slated for a 2024/2025 release on Amazon Prime Video. Those series include “The Bondsman,” which stars Kevin Bacon and is currently in production in Atlanta,” “The Sticky,” which stars Margo Martindale and hails from creators Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, and “Scarpetta,” which stars Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis. Based on Patricia Cornwell’s book series, “Scarpetta” is likely to receive a two-season order under the direction of EP and showrunner Liz Sarnoff.

After the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 delayed the start of filming on “The Bondsman,” Gold’s transition to producer was expedited to ensure he could be closer to the show’s day-to-day production.

In addition to serving as an EP on the series, Gold will oversee and produce several additional TV projects that are currently in development at Blumhouse.

After Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber departed the company in October, Gold was appointed to serve in the role as president on an interim basis, with scripted TV head Chris Dickie stepping in to assist as well until the role was permanently filled.

Now, as Gold exits his executive responsibilities, Blumhouse is continuing its search for a television president. In the meantime, Blumhouse TV maintains leadership across its divisions, including unscripted, which led by Gretchen Palek, as well as production, casting, marketing, HR and finance.

Deadline first reported the news.